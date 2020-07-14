The new packaging format has been introduced following a consumer study that revealed a preference for packages with openings

Shakarganj introduces UHT milk in Tetra Brik Aseptic Base Leaf packaging. (Credit: Tetra Pak International S.A.)

Pakistan-based food products manufacturer shakarganj has launched its goodmilk brand, an all-purpose UHT milk, in Tetra Pak’s ‘Easy Pack’ – Tetra Brik Aseptic Base Leaf packaging.

The new packaging, leveraging a Micro Injection Moulding (MiM) opening technology, offers additional functionalities and facilitates easy opening and pouring.

It has been introduced following a consumer study that revealed a preference for packages with openings. The packaging is also said to offer improved consumer experience.

Tetra Pak said that its equipment, Tetra Pak A3/Speed, Tetra Pak A3/Flex filling lines and UHT lines, are used to pack shakarganj’s products.

The Pakistani food company also uses OneStep UHT processing line to ensure optimum production capacity.

Tetra Pak is working with shakarganj since 2006

Tetra Pak and shakarganj have been working together since the company was established in 2006.

Tetra Pak said that the Pakistani food company expanded its plant operations significantly. Currently, it has six processing and 18 packaging lines.

The all-purpose UHT milk in the Tetra Brik Aseptic Base Leaf MiM pack was launched in June this year, using ‘Easy Pack’ as a descriptor.

Furthermore, shakarganj is planning to move all its goodmilk production line completely to the new package depending on the consumer response. It will also explore the potential to do the same with its tea creamer and whitener products. ​

