The plant-based packaging is FSC-certified and produced using paperboard that has been sourced responsibly from managed forests and other controlled sources

Lee Strand selects Tetra Pak packaging to launch fresh milk product. (Credit: Tetra Pak)

Dairy company Lee Strand has launched its fresh milk product in Tetra Pak’s 1L Tetra Rex plant-based packaging, which is touted to be the world’s first fully-renewable beverage carton.

The packaging, which represents the first product to be labelled as carbon neutral in Ireland, is FSC-certified and produced using paperboard that has been sourced responsibly from managed forests and other controlled sources.

The plant-based plastic is produced using Bonsucro-certified sugarcane.

Lee Strand managing director John O’Sullivan said: “We’re proud to expand our product portfolio and support our customers as they look to make more sustainable choices.

Tetra Pak’s approach to packaging aligns with our environmental outlook and we look forward to continuing this partnership with the addition of the 1L Tetra Rex Plant-based product.”

Packaging firm Tetra Pak said that the move coincides with the introduction of its Carbon Neutral programme in Europe.

The programme is aimed at removing all carbon impact from the entire lifecycle of the carton.

The plant-based packaging of Tetra Pak is certified as carbon neutral

Tetra Pak Cluster Leader Marketing Europe & Central Asia Lars Bengtsson said:

“This programme highlights our continued commitment to building a low carbon and climate neutral circular economy.

“We recognise the importance of helping our customers respond to consumer needs and reinforce their commitment to protecting the environment.

“The economy of the future must minimise carbon impact across the food and drink value chain and we believe we have a duty to support this with programmes like Carbon Neutral.”

The packaging firm claims that its Tetra Rex Plant-based packaging has been certified as carbon neutral, under the PAS 2060 standard by the Carbon Trust.

Recently, Tetra Pak has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 2030. The firm planned to achieve its target through the development of sustainable recycling value chains and collaborating with stakeholders to help reduce their carbon footprint.