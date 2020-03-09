The new fibre-based spoon has been developed in collaboration with Schur Pack Denmark and Schur Technology

The new fibre-based Schur Spoon is developed for yoghurt pots. (Credit: Schur)

Packaging firm Schur is set to launch a new 100% fibre-based spoon as a sustainable alternative to plastic spoons in the lids of yoghurt pots.

The new patent-pending spoon, dubbed Schur Spoon, is made of natural cardboard fibre. It has been developed in collaboration with Schur Pack Denmark and Schur Technology.

Schur Technology is currently developing the machine required to fold the spoons so that they can be delivered in ready-to-use format to customers.

Schur Pack Denmark CEO Christian Schur said: “We are well underway with building the custom spoon folding machine, which will be a product of close cooperation between engineers, designers and customers.”

Schur seeks to further optimise the use of the sustainable spoon

The company said it is working with the undisclosed customers to further improve the concept and optimise the usage of the sustainable spoon.

Schur added: “Dialogue with customers is very valuable to us, and it helps ensure that the spoon is a good solution for everyone in the value chain, from us as a producer of top cups packaging and all the way to the consumers.”

Apart from reducing the use of disposable plastic products, Schur Spoon is expected to support sustainable initiatives by the company.

Schur further stated: “This is both an area we focus on and a field in rapid development. This is why we see many good opportunities for making our own contribution to a better tomorrow.”

The new solution allows Schur to comply with the European Union’s (EU) directive to eliminate the use of plastic spoons in top cups. The guidelines will be effective from 2021.

Last year, Schur Flexibles Group closed the acquisition of Sweden-based flexible packaging solutions company Scandiflex Pac for an undisclosed sum.

Schur currently employs around 850 people across its facilities in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Australia and the US.