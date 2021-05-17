The new sustainable packaging can be used for products such as cleaning chemicals, laundry care chemicals, lawn care chemicals, automotive fluids, and beverages

Scholle IPN has introduced new bag-in-box packaging for liquid products. (Credit: Scholle IPN)

Flexible packaging solutions provider Scholle IPN has introduced a new range of Amazon ISTA-6 and SIOC-certified bag-in-box packaging for liquid products.

The company has worked with Georgia-Pacific’s corrugated packaging solutions for the development, testing and certification of three patent-pending bag-in-box package formats for liquids as per Amazon’s SIOC certification process.

Georgia-Pacific senior packaging innovation engineer Keri Wilson said: “Delivering single packages of liquids through e-commerce is a significant technical challenge.

“We needed to design a corrugate solution that could not only protect up to 50 pounds of liquid, but also survive multiple drop sequences and a multi-hour vibration test.”

Scholle IPN’s new package range consists of consumer-friendly dispensing tap design, pour-out style solution and large-format dispensing tap design for large-volume use cases.

The firm is offering bag-in-box packaging products ranging between two and 23 litres.

Free from exterior shrink wrapping, the new eco-friendly packaging is suitable for products such as cleaning chemicals, laundry care chemicals, lawn care chemicals, automotive fluids, and beverages like wine and water.

Scholle IPN commercial engineering manager Brent Haynam said: “In eCommerce, we’re using existing—oftentimes rigid—packages that can work fine for certain applications but not necessarily for this channel.

“With rigid packaging, distributors find that they need to add secondary and tertiary packaging to these products, which increases costs and doesn’t guarantee that the products are going to survive delivery.”

Last month, Scholle IPN launched new 100% recyclable bag-in-box packaging for water.