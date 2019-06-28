RPC Sæplast, part of RPC Group, has launched an upgraded version of its container and lid for the harvesting and transportation of fish stocks.

Image: RPC Sæplast has introduced an upgraded version of container for fish stocks. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

The design of the Sæplast DXS335 1,000 litres PUR container has been upgraded to create a more compact and streamlined functional container to improve handling.

RPC Sæplast has specifically designed the reusable cold chain material handling container for the seafood industry.

The company has produced an enhanced version of its container using 100% food grade polyethylene double wall shell with a polyurethane insulation core.

Sæplast DXS335 container is said to provide precise storage conditions, which help maintain the freshness and quality of shrimp, herring, bait and a range of other fish species. Accurate temperature control is essential, as fish are susceptible to temperature changes.

The DXS335 container can keep fish at the correct temperature across their storage and transportation to the processing facility.

RPC Sæplast container’s temperature-controlled transportation solution will provide both product safety and quality benefits, said the company.

The DXS335 container, which measures 122cm in length, 109cm in width and 119cm in height, can be branded through specialised colours and integrated logos for ease of identification.

In addition, the container is provided with a variety of tracking options such as barcodes, QR codes and RFID technology.

In November 2018, RPC Sæplast introduced an enhanced design for its reusable Nordic 1000L heavy duty container.

With a net volume of 1,045 litres, the new Nordic container has been designed to handle and store large quantities of fish, salt and ice. Nordic 1000L heavy duty container can also be used in other bulk applications in the food and waste industries.

Founded in 1991, RPC is a global design and engineering company that offers plastic products for packaging and non-packaging markets. With centres of excellence worldwide, the company reported an annual turnover of around £3.7bn.

To meet the requirements of customers, RPC operates seven business divisions – RPC Ace, RPC Bebo, RPC bpi group, RPC Bramlage, RPC M&H, RPC Promens and RPC Superfos.