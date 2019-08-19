The acquisition is expected to support Pretium Packaging’s growth objectives in the medical and consumer healthcare market sectors

Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of rigid plastic containers and closures, has acquired Canada-based healthcare packaging, products company Starplex Scientific from Apotex for an undisclosed amount.

Pretium expects the acquisition to support its growth objectives in the medical and consumer healthcare market sectors.

Pretium president and CEO Paul Kayser said: “The acquisition of Starplex Scientific is another example of Pretium merging independent, well-run companies with strong brand presence, a robust product line and complementary geographic locations into our existing family of companies.

“Starplex’s quality systems and medical device knowledge, will be welcome additions to our growing healthcare market segment.”

Offerings of Starplex Scientific

Starplex Scientific offers product lines including leak-resistant sterilised containers, biological sampling swabs, and pharmaceutical grade containers and closures.

It serves customers in the clinical, laboratory and drug manufacturing markets in the US and Canada.

Genstar Capital managing director David Golde said: “Genstar is pleased to be sponsoring Pretium’s acquisition of Starplex Scientific.

“The acquisition represents the seventh completed during Genstar’s ownership. Starplex has a well-respected brand and market presence in medical consumables and healthcare packaging, both of which represent key areas of continued investment and growth for Pretium.”

In July 2019, Pretium Packaging said it has invested $2m (£1.6m) in new reheat stretch polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blow moulding equipment to expand production capabilities at its manufacturing plant in Troy, Alabama.

The firm noted that the equipment will be used to manufacture both cold and hot-fill PET containers to meet the demand from the condiment, sauce and dressing market.

Additionally, the latest investment will help the company to meet the increased supply requirements from the beverage products such as ready-to-drink teas, energy drinks and coffee.

Pretium Packaging provides plastic containers and closures for the food, speciality beverage, household and industrial, sports nutrition, healthcare, and beauty care industries.

Operating 19 sites across the US and Canada, Pretium manufactures over two billion PET, PP and HDPE containers, jars and closures annually for more than 900 customers.