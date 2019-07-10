Pretium Packaging has invested $2m (£1.6m) in new reheat stretch polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blow moulding equipment to expand production capabilities at its manufacturing plant in Troy, Alabama.

Image: Pretium will use equipment to manufacture both cold and hot-fill PET containers for condiment, sauce and dressing market. Photo: courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, has said that the equipment will be used to manufacture both cold and hot-fill PET containers to meet the demand from the condiment, sauce and dressing market.

Additionally, the latest investment will help the company to meet the increased supply requirements from the beverage products such as ready-to-drink teas, energy drinks and coffee.

According to the company, its new equipment holds capacity to produce containers ranging from six ounces to two liters and finishes from 24mm to 45mm.

Pretium Packaging noted that the new installation will bring its reheat stretch blow moulding bottle manufacturing to the Southeastern part of the US and offer flexible solutions to address demand fluctuations and meet speed-to-market needs.

The firm already installed similar lines in four other regions of the country, and the new line is in addition to 10 extruded blow molding units currently operating at the Troy facility.

Pretium Packaging operations director Randy Neibarger said: “Pretium has made this investment to expand our reheat stretch blow molding production footprint. Demand from small- to medium-sized companies for condiment containers, as well as hot-fill bottles continues to increase.

“However, many suppliers are not willing to provide smaller stock quantities that many of these processors/bottlers require. Our objective is to serve that niche.

“We also have the capability of producing stock containers for brand owners that prefer to go that route.”

Established in 1992, Pretium Packaging is a North American company involved in the manufacturing of plastic containers and closures for the food, specialty beverage, household and industrial cleaner, sports nutrition and health, and beauty product industries.

With 17 locations across the US and Canada, the company produces around two billion PET and HDPE containers per annum. The company supplies its products to more than 700 customers.

In May this year, Pretium Packaging has announced a new innovation approach for private label and independent brand firms at its new Pretium Innovation Center in Aurora, Illinois.