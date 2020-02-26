The new equipment will deliver a fully automated bagging and bulk packaging functionality

The new blow moulding equipment will manufacture HDPE industrial round gallon containers (Credit: Pretium Packaging)

Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, has invested in new extrusion blow moulding equipment to expand production capabilities at its Ohio manufacturing facility in the US.

The company has spent $3m to purchase new high-density polyethylene (HDPE) extrusion blow moulding equipment and infrastructure for its facility in Leipsic, Ohio.

The new 10-cavity HDPE electric blow moulding equipment will manufacture HDPE industrial round gallon containers

Pretium will use the new 10-cavity HDPE electric blow moulding equipment for the manufacturing of HDPE industrial round gallon containers with gram weights from 108g to 130g.

The additional capacity will help the company to meet the growing demand from the customers in the household and industrial chemical market.

The company’s new equipment will also deliver a fully automated bagging and bulk packaging functionality, enabling Pretium to better serve the end-user.

Pretium Packaging household and industrial chemical market segment sales director Lawrence Monroe said: “Since Pretium acquired Patrick Products in 2017, we have invested over $6 million in new machines and infrastructure to support this consistently growing market.

“We have installed three new work centres, including this latest 10-cavity machine, invested in robust quality inspection systems, downstream automation equipment, and worked to build inventory levels needed to support our existing customers and overall expansion.”

In July 2019, Pretium Packaging invested $2m in new reheat stretch polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blow moulding equipment to expand production capabilities at its manufacturing plant in Troy, Alabama.

Pretium Packaging provides plastic containers and closures for the customers in the food, speciality beverage, household and industrial cleaner, sports nutrition and health, and beauty product industries.

With 19 locations across the US and Canada, Pretium produces more than two billion PET and HDPE containers per annum for supplying to over 800 customers.