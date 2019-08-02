Pregis has received guidance from Amazon on how to design, test and supply packaging that meets the e-commerce company’s specific guidelines

Image: Pregis is a member of APASS network. Photo: courtesy of Pregis LLC.

Pregis, a leading protective packaging materials and automated systems manufacturer, has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.

“Pregis has always been a material-neutral supplier whose main objective is to provide manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies and retailers with the best protective solutions for their products,” explains Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer, Pregis. “Joining the APASS network is just one more way we can add value by helping brand owners select the best packaging to address today’s increasingly complex e-commerce shipping challenges.”

Pregis has received guidance from Amazon on how to design, test and supply packaging that meets the e-commerce company’s specific guidelines. As part of the APASS network, Pregis can certify that packages meet the requirements of Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging programs and its 3 tiers of certification: Tier 1 (Frustration Free Packaging), Tier 2 (Ships-In-Own-Container) and Tier 3 (Prep-Free Packaging).

“We approach packaging with sustainability in mind and help customers balance implementation best practices and costs. We know that the safe delivery of a product is critical to avoid unnecessary waste and environmental burden. Maximizing the positive influence of customer experience is also crucial. From the point of package design through to the unboxing experience, we want to make sure that the product being shipped is perceived by the consumer in the best possible light to protect customer and brand loyalty,” said Wetsch.

Pregis IQ, the company’s ISTA-certified packaging laboratory in Aurora, Illinois will be the primary testing facility. The customer-focused training, design and testing hub is home to robust package engineering resources to achieve performance-oriented, cost-effective protective packaging solutions.

The engineering team based at the Pregis IQ uses a methodical consultative approach that includes design, material/sustainability, automation, training and testing. Products will be evaluated to identify protection imperatives in distribution/retail channels. Recommended packaging concepts will factor in performance, yield and sustainability. Iterative design prototypes will be validated via rigorous testing protocols. Solution implementation will be supported with training documentation, hands on training and equipment integration services.

