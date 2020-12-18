The acquisition of Packaging Horizons will enable PPI to expand its product offering of polyethylene bags

Packaging Horizons’ alert security bag products. (Credit: PRNewswire / Primary Packaging Inc)

Primary Packaging (PPI), a Field Packaging Solutions company, has acquired tamper-evident security bags manufacturer Packaging Horizons for an undisclosed sum.

Packaging Horizons, established in 1974 as a manufacturer of polyethylene bags, transformed into a multi-process converter with a focus on specialised tamper-evident security packaging.

Packaging Horizons former president Richard Markey said: “This transaction is an extremely exciting opportunity for the Packaging Horizons organisation and its customers. Primary Packaging has a robust arsenal of resources and expertise that will help Packaging Horizons make great leaps.”

The company prints different security overwrap films, which can be used in pharmaceutical, medical, and food packaging applications, apart from manufacturing alert security bags with tamper-evident technology for its customers.

Packaging Horizons’ facility, located in Easton of Pennsylvania, features equipment for flexographic printing, film slitting and folding, and specialised security bag manufacturing. It also serves as the distribution point for alert security bags.

The acquisition of Packaging Horizons will allow PPI to enhance its expertise in polyethylene extrusion and film production and expands its product offering of polyethylene bags.

PPI is involved in the manufacturing of film and bag products for the customers in the industrial and retail markets. It offers heavy-duty packaging for demanding applications.

The company has the production capability to produce three-layer heavy-duty films that contain UV protection, anti-block, anti-skid, and anti-static additives in any film colour with a range of gauge capabilities.

A few days back, Novolex acquired US-based bag manufacturing company B&H Bag for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1975, B&H Bag is engaged in the manufacturing of paper bags and other products for its customers.