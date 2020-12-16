The acquisition of B&H Bag will help Novolex to develop a better relationship with customers seeking quality paper solutions

Novolex has acquired bag manufacturing company B&H Bag. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Packaging and foodservice products provider Novolex has acquired US-based bag manufacturing company B&H Bag for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1975, B&H Bag is engaged in the manufacturing of paper bags and other products for its customers.

Novolex will add the B&H business to its Duro Bag business to increase its production capacity and improve customer service.

B&H chief business officer Chris Robson said: “Joining the Novolex family – with its tremendous expertise and depth of resources – will enable us to take our business to the next level.”

B&H Bag, which has been owned and managed by the Robson family for 45 years, mainly serves customers in the foodservice and grocery markets.

With a manufacturing facility in Texas, the company’s product portfolio consists of kraft and white bags, heavy-duty paper bags, paper rolls and freezer paper.

Novolex stated that the B&H team and products will help the company to develop a better relationship with customers seeking quality paper solutions.

Novolex chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege said: “B&H brings a strong line of products and a tradition of customer service excellence that we are proud to add to our organization. The talented and dedicated B&H team will be a great addition to our Duro Bag business.”

In October this year, Novolex announced that it is investing to expand the recycling facility in North Vernon, Indiana.

Novolex, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of different packaging and foodservice products for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies.