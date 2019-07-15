Packaging solutions provider Parkside has introduced a new reclose lidding film for soft fruits in Holland.

Image: Parkside has introduced new reclose lidding film for Dutch soft fruit market. Photo: courtesy of Parkside Flexibles Limited.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, the new reclose lidding film is provided in collaboration with packaging supplier Van der Windt Verpakking and Dutch fruit cooperative FruitMasters for punnets of blueberries and strawberries.

The new reclose film will replace the traditionally used clamshell lid, thereby reducing overall plastic use and improving pack recyclability.

Parkside sales director Paula Birch said: “The Dutch market is attempting to move away from its current use of clamshell lids in soft fruits. Parkside has provided a recyclable alternative that still delivers in terms of product protection.

“By switching to Parkside’s lidding film and eliminating the clamshell lid, there is a significant packaging reduction. The entire pack is still mono PET throughout, which can be recycled locally, giving packers, brands and retailers a new more environmentally-friendly option.”

Packs using Parkside reclose mono PET lidding film are lighter in weight when compared with previous designs.

Weighing only 43μ, the new film is claimed to be the thinnest reclose film in the Netherlands. It integrates anti-fog coating and other barrier functions as per requirement.

The weld-seal lidding film of the company provides better protection so that fruit remains in optimum condition across the supply chain, right from the picking of fruit to arriving in the consumer’s home.

Birch further added: “This new type of mono PET lidding film is industry leading being so lightweight and having a superb reclose seal. It possesses all the great qualities of packaging already in use, while being a lot easier to recycle.

“Van der Windt is a huge player in the Dutch packaging market and we are delighted to be collaborating on the project, and delivering new and exciting innovation to the market.”

Parkside provides packaging solutions to food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, personal and household care packaging markets.