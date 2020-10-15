Origins’ Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask will be packaged in a tube of a circular polymer resin

Skincare brand Origins and its parent company The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) have partnered with chemical firm SABIC and beauty packaging manufacturer Albéa to launch an advanced recycled tube package in 2021.

Origins will tap SABIC’s advanced recycling technology to manufacture a tube pack format made from tough to recycle, post-consumer mixed plastics material.

The skincare brand’s Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask will be packaged in a tube of a circular polymer resin made using SABIC’s certified circular polyethylene and polypropylene advanced recycling technology.

Albéa will leverage its expertise in the use of recycled resins to provide a ‘high-performing’ tube experience.

With the help of advanced recycling technology, the hard-to-recycle plastics are broken down to its molecular state, which is then used to create high-performance plastics like a virgin material.

SABIC’s certified circular polymer, which is part of its TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions, makes use of this technology that can continually convert plastics back to the original polymer.

Partnership aligns with The Estée Lauder Companies’ sustainable packaging goals

This partnership aligns with sustainable packaging goals of ELC. Among these goals feature increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material in its packaging by up to 50% by 2025. This will extend the efforts of Origins to have at least 80% of its packaging by weight to be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable by 2023.

The certified polymers of SABIC are based on a mass balance approach.

The firms involved in the value chain need an ISCC PLUS certification, which verifies that the mass balance accounting follows predefined and transparent rules. Furthermore, it offers traceability along the supply chain, right from the feedstock to the final product.

Origins vice president of global marketing and product development Francesca Damato said: “Respect for the well-being of your skin and our planet is ingrained into our brand’s DNA.

“It guides our actions and is reflected in our Origins offerings which is why we’re excited to partner with SABIC and Albéa to provide our consumers with a safe, high-quality and responsible packaging solution that helps reduce our impact on the environment.

“Together, we have an exciting opportunity to define how the prestige beauty industry can create sustainable, attractive packaging solutions that please both consumer and the planet. This is a significant first step in the transition towards a circular economy, helping to close the loop on plastic waste.”

SABIC circular economy leader Mark Vester said “The new Origins packaging is the result of true collaboration and innovation, and another step closer to closing the loop on used plastics. We are committed to collaborating with partners across the value chain to work towards a more sustainable, circular future.”