The capsules, specifically made for the new Avoury One tea machine, allows the consumer to make a premium cup of tea with the click of a button

Melitta has launched Avoury tea capsules made using Sabic’s certified circular PP. (Credit: SABIC)

Avoury, the new brand launched by Melitta Single Portions, has collaborated with Sabic to produce new premium organic tea capsules using certified circular polypropylene (PP) from Trucircle portfolio.

Avoury is said to be one of the first brands to adopt Sabic’s Trucircle solution for certified circular PP, which uses feedstock made from used plastic.

Sabic Qrystal copolymer, a certified circular PP, has been used to create the capsules from post-consumer recycled material.

The capsules were developed for Avoury One tea machine

The capsules have been specifically developed for the new Avoury One tea machine, which was introduced at the end of 2019.

Melitta Single Portions CEO Holger Feldmann said: “We naturally want to ensure an exceptional tea experience and we want to prove that it is possible for resources to be used responsibly. With Avoury tea capsules, we can prove both.”

Sabic’s Trucircle portfolio offers design for recyclability, as well as includes mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from feedstock recycling of used plastic and certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock.

Sabic’s Trucircle solution for certified circular Sabic Qrystal, which can be recycled, enables to create a lightweight design that helps to preserve the quality of the tea leaves and maintain food safety regulations required for food and beverage products.

The heat resistant packaging will help protect the tea leaves, as well as allow the tea to freely develop its flavours and nuances at the click of a button, said Sabic.

Sabic circular economy leader Mark Vester said: “Avoury tea capsules are a great example of collaboration and innovation between SABIC and Melitta Single Portions to create the world’s first tea capsules made using our Trucircle circular solutions.

“At Sabic, we are committed to deliver sustainable solutions for our customers and are closer than ever to closing the loop on used plastic.”

In September this year, Sabic introduced a new TF-BOPE film for frozen food packaging applications. The new sustainable packaging solution integrates a new polyethylene (PE) grade with an advanced film production technology.