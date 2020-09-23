The new sustainable packaging solution incorporates a polyethylene grade with an advanced film production technology

Sabic has introduced new sustainable packaging solution for frozen food applications. (Credit: SABIC)

Saudi Arabia-based chemical manufacturing company Sabic has introduced a new TF-BOPE film for frozen food packaging applications.

The new sustainable packaging solution integrates a new polyethylene (PE) grade with an advanced film production technology.

Sabic’s new film offers higher throughput than conventional blow PE film solutions

The new TF-BOPE film, which has the potential for down-gauging, will offer higher throughput than conventional blow PE film solutions.

Sabic’s new solution is developed using a mono web TF-BOPE film structure, which has a thickness of only 20mm, thereby enabling brand owners and retailers to minimise their packaging material consumption and environmental impact.

The company has worked with film suppliers Ticinoplast and Plastchim-T, as well as packaging machine manufacturer Syntegon Technology to develop the new 100% recyclable film.

Sabic Europe PE business director Stephan Eltink said: “By working closely with Ticinoplast, Plastchim-T and Syntegon, and by leveraging our innovation together, we have been able to introduce a new solution to the market that allows for more sustainable packaging without any compromise on productivity and consumer convenience.”

The TF-BOPE film has been produced using LLDPE BX202 material, which provides tear direction and low tear strength, as well as facilitates an easy unidirectional opening.

Sabic said that the new film enables the effective visibility of packaged products due to higher light transmission and lower haze.

According to the company, the 20mm thin film was successfully tested on Syntegon’s vertical form, fill and seal machines that feature the newly-developed PHS 2.0 sealing technology.

The new film material will provide multiple benefits such as good printability, cost-saving opportunities, higher yield, less consumption of plastic materials and lower packaging taxes to the converters and brand owners.

Syntegon business, market and sustainability strategy director Pierre Hamelink said: “Our research and development efforts are driven by our mission to deliver sustainability – without compromise.

“Our new PHS 2.0 sealing technology can process thinner films whilst offering the same level of sealing quality, product protection and processing speed as conventional sealing technologies.”

