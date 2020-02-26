REBBL’s Green Packaging Initiative is applicable to all of its 12 oz drinks

Organic beverage brand REBBL has introduced 100% recycled and recyclable bottle (Credit: Business Wire)

Organic beverage brand REBBL has introduced a 100% recycled and recyclable bottle, as part of its sustainable efforts.

REBBL, the plant-based beverage brand, announced that its new Green Packaging Initiative is applicable to all of its 12 oz drinks.

The organic beverage brand has pledged to create a positive environmental impact via sustainable business practices.

REBB sustainable business practices range from ethically sourced ingredients in each bottle to the non-profit partnership and the new Green Packaging Initiative to use 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

The Green Packaging Initiative works to convert used plastic bottles into new plastic bottles

As part of the Green Packaging Initiative, the plant-based beverage brand works with a team of environmental and packaging design experts to convert used plastic bottles into new plastic bottles.

The initiative will help to conserve resources, reduce landfill and capitalise on the energy already invested in making existing plastic products, said the company.

REBBL also supplies its products via online orders in boxes, liners, and ice packs, which are fully biodegradable or curbside recyclable.

REBBL CEO Michele Kessler said: “The result is a bottle made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic; ours is among the first in the industry made of completely recycled material.

“With this new packaging, REBBL is making it easier for consumers to choose both sustainable and high-quality products.

“By switching 20 million REBBL bottles annually to 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, greenhouse gas emissions have the potential to be reduced by 922 tons of carbon dioxide.”

REBBL, a certified B Corporation, produces beverages that are organic and free from dairy, gluten and soy.

Recently, Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company Agthia Group introduced a plant-based water bottle as part of its sustainable efforts.

Agthia’s new packaging technology centre, which is situated in Al Ain, has developed the new plant-based bottle under stringent quality standards and manufacturing conditions.