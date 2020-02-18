The plant-based water bottle has been developed at Agthia’s new packaging technology centre in Al Ain

Agthia has introduced plant-based water bottle (Credit: Hebi B. from Pixabay)

Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company Agthia Group has introduced a plant-based water bottle as part of its sustainable efforts.

Agthia’s new packaging technology centre, which is situated in Al Ain, has developed the new plant-based bottle under stringent quality standards and manufacturing conditions.

The packaging of new Al Ain Plant Bottle is made from 100% plant-based sources

The new Al Ain Plant Bottle’s packaging is made from 100% plant-based sources, including the cap. It is also biodegradable and compostable within 80 days.

The plant sources have been converted into a durable 100% plant-based resin, which is later used to produce the Al Ain Plant Bottle.

The process involves converting plants to special polymer material obtained from the fermentation of sugars contained in plants. The petroleum or its by-products are avoided in the creation of material used to produce the new sustainable bottle.

Agthia has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with resource management company Veolia to launch a PET water bottles collection initiative in the UAE.

The initiative is comprised of application of digital solutions and various awareness programmes, as well as incentive schemes and rewards to promote the new bottle.

Agthia and Veolia will also work together to implement various sustainability initiatives to support circular ecosystem and promote PET recycling in the region.

Both firms will work with customers, partners and channels to improve the collection of PET bottles.

The plans are underway to evaluate the option for the collection of bottled water from homes with the support of a Veolia user-friendly application to enable better collection process from consumers across the region.

Agthia Group CEO Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi said: “Agthia remains committed to innovation and sustainability through its pioneering packaging innovations and trusted partnerships.

“Partnering with Veolia, a true global leader in resource management, and the launch of Al Ain Plant Bottle, is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our future endeavours to improve Agthia’s environmental footprint and support our drive to align with the national sustainability agenda 2021.”

