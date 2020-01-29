Ball’s Infinity Aluminium Bottle line can be used for products such as shampoos and conditioners, soaps, body creams, spirits, energy shots and yoghurt

Ball’s mono-material Infinity Aluminium Bottle line can be conveniently recycled. (Credit: Ball Corporation)

US-based aluminium packaging solution provider Ball Corporation is set to launch recyclable, impact-extruded aluminium bottle line as a sustainable alternative to plastic packaging.

Available in various shapes and sizes, the new lightweight Infinity Aluminium Bottle can be personalised for beauty, personal care, food and beverage products.

Ball’s Infinity Aluminium Bottle line will be suitable for almost any liquid

The mono-material recyclable bottle, which is suitable for replacing almost any liquid bottle, will comprise a re-closable threaded cap designed to allow consumers to twist the top on and off.

Ball innovation and sustainability director Jason Galley said: “Plastic waste that ends up in the natural environment has led to more public discussion about packaging, its life cycle and recyclability.

“Consumers are demanding more environmentally friendly solutions for packaging their everyday products. We combined our product design and sustainable aluminium packaging expertise to develop another truly circular packaging solution, the Infinity Aluminium Bottle.”

The bottles can be used for products such as shampoos and conditioners, soaps, body creams, spirits, energy shots, yoghurt, dressings, syrups, and condiments, among others.

Ball plans to showcase its Infinity Aluminum Bottle line at the Packaging of Perfume, Cosmetics & Design (PCD), Premium and Luxury Drinks (PLD) and Aerosol Dispensing Forum (ADF) scheduled to be held in Paris from 29-30 January 2020.

Earlier this month, Ball partnered with live event hospitality firm Centerplate and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s beer brand Bud Light to launch its infinitely recyclable aluminium cups at Super Bowl LIV, the National Football League (NFL) championship game in the US.

The aluminium cups are planned to be introduced at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Super Bowl LIV event scheduled to be held on 2 February 2020.

Ball is engaged in manufacturing sustainable aluminium packaging solutions for various markets, including beverage, personal care and household products.

The firm also produces customised packaging, using high-definition printing and graphic design technologies such as Eyeris HD printing, UV light reactive ink and Matte & Gloss.