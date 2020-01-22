The recyclable cups will be featured at the Super Bowl LIV game to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Ball’s infinitely recyclable aluminium cups will be featured at Super Bowl LIV game. (Credit: Ball Corporation)

Packaging solutions provider Ball, live event hospitality firm Centerplate and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s beer brand Bud Light have agreed to feature Ball’s infinitely recyclable aluminium cups at Super Bowl LIV, the National Football League (NFL) championship game in the US.

The lightweight aluminium cups will be introduced at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Super Bowl LIV event scheduled to be held on 2 February 2020.

As an exclusive catering partner for Hard Rock Stadium, Centerplate will adopt the recyclable cups as part its Better Tomorrow 2025 goals.

Ball said that the latest deal complies with the venue’s broader mission to eliminate 99.4% of single-use plastics in 2020.

Bud Light is the NFL’s official beer and the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl LIV cups. It is contributing to support Anheuser-Busch’s ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.

Ball chairman, president and CEO John Hayes said: “We’re proud to team up with Centerplate and Bud Light to bring fans at Hard Rock Stadium improved, sustainable hospitality with our game-changing and infinitely recyclable aluminium cup.

“We developed the aluminium cup to ensure it meets growing demand for more green products, and we’re excited that our partnership will give this year’s Super Bowl fans the opportunity to do better by the environment.”

Ball to supply 50,000 aluminium cups during Super Bowl LIV game

During the Super Bowl LIV game, Ball will provide 50,000 20-ounce cups customised with logos and graphics, to clubs, suites and general concourse areas of the stadium.

Centerplate CEO Steve Pangburn said: “This is another example of a forward-looking enhancement that will help us reduce our environmental impact in the months and years ahead, not only in Miami but in support of our global mission to make it better to be there in the communities which we serve.”

Ball expects the aluminium cups, which have been designed to meet the increasing preference for more sustainable products from customers, to help eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups from Hard Rock Stadium’s supply chain each year.

After the game, Ball will continue to make available its sustainable cups at the Hard Rock Stadium for future events such as Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami college football games, soccer matches, and concerts, scheduled throughout the year.