Image: Ball aluminium cup. Photo: Courtesy of Ball Corporation/PR Newswire.

Ball Corporation, a company that provides sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, is launching a pilot of new, infinitely recyclable aluminium cups as an alternative to plastic cups in the US.

The company has developed the aluminium cup over the past several years for use at home and in other areas such as indoor and outdoor venues where plastic cups are common.

Ball will produce a limited supply of aluminium cups through 2020 during the trial for use in locations, including entertainment venues and major concessionaires.

Ball will trial the aluminium cups in September

From September 2019, the company will roll out several pilots with major venues and concessionaires across the US to replace plastic cups with aluminium cups.

According to research conducted by the company, 67% of consumers in the US said that they would visit a venue more often if they use aluminium cups instead of plastic cups. The research also found that 78% of consumers expect beverage firms to use environmentally friendly containers in the next five years.

The company said that aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, is the most sustainable beverage packaging material. Similar to aluminium cans, cups made from aluminium can be easily recycled.

In addition to sustainability, the aluminium cup is sturdy and durable and can be customised with logos and graphics.

Currently, the cup is available in 20oz size and the company intends to introduce additional sizes in the future based on demand.

Ball plans to ramp up production at its innovation facility in Westminster, Colorado, by the end of 2020. The company is keen on expanding the cups for use in restaurants, bars, convenience stores, breweries and retail locations.

Ball chairman, president and chief executive officer John A Hayes said: “As our customers and consumers increasingly seek sustainable beverage packaging options, the launch of the aluminum cup is a significant moment for our company.

“It is our responsibility as the leader in aluminum beverage packaging to continuously innovate and provide solutions for our customers. We’re excited to bring the aluminum cup to market and expand the product line next year and beyond.”