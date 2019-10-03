Zenith Specialty Bag, which provides speciality paper food packaging products, operates a manufacturing facility in California, US

Image: Novolex has acquired Zenith Specialty Bag. Photo: courtesy of Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

US-based packaging and foodservice products provider Novolex has closed the acquisition of Zenith Specialty Bag, a provider of speciality paper food packaging products.

Zenith Specialty Bag is engaged in providing paper food packaging for customers in markets including the bakery, coffee, quick-service restaurant sectors and window bag, plastic bags, fast food and sandwich bags, bakery counter products, sheets, tissues, wraps, deli bags, concession products and sanitary products.

It operates a manufacturing facility in City of Industry, California in the US.

Zenith Specialty Bag is the ninth acquisition by Novolex

Novolex chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege said: “Zenith brings to our company not only a nearly 75-year history of manufacturing excellence and customer focus, but also a number of important products that will enhance our Bagcraft Packaging business and help us continue our strategic growth.”

Novolex said that the combination of Zenith and Bagcraft packaging business offers paper food packaging products.

Zenith president and CEO Scott Anderson said: “Today’s announcement marks the start of a new chapter in the long history of Zenith Specialty Bag, and a strong step forward for the Zenith team and its customers.

“I’m confident that the vision shared with us by the leadership of Novolex will position our team and our products for growth and an exciting future.”

The latest deal makes the ninth acquisition by Novolex since 2013.

Last year, Novolex acquired Waddington Group and Shields Bag & Printing.

The firm also acquired Burrows Packaging, Heritage Bag, Wisconsin Film & Bag, Packaging Dynamics, Duro Bag and a portion of Clondalkin Group’s North American Flexible Packaging Division.

Following the acquisition, Novolex will have more than 10,000 team members and 61 manufacturing sites worldwide including two major plastic film recycling facilities.

In September this year, Novolex has introduced new EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy clamshell containers for fried foods which feature a unique system to deliver high-performance ventilation to keep fried foods crunchy and warm.

EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers can be used for products in restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, caterers and delivery services.