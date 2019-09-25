EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers are designed for restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, caterers and delivery services

Image: EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy clamshell containers keep fried foods warm and crunchy. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Novolex.

Novolex, a provider of packaging and foodservice products, has introduced new EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy clamshell containers for fried foods.

The new line of clamshell containers features a unique system to deliver high-performance ventilation to keep fried foods crunchy and warm.

Novolex innovation senior vice president Adrianne Tipton said: “EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers solve a problem that has long troubled restaurants and caterers: how to keep fried foods warm and crispy until they’re delivered.

“These containers even keep french fries crispy, warm and tasty. That’s a real innovation in food delivery.”

EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers can be used for products in restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, caterers and delivery services.

Featuring a secure latch lock to keep them closed during deliveries, the containers are available in two different sizes such as 5.5 x 5 x 2.88 inches and 6.28 x 5 x 2.25 inches. The custom print is available for the containers.

The middle layer of the container uses 100% post-consumer recycled content, offering a sturdy and lightweight package. Novolex said that the whole container is made with a minimum of 33% post-consumer recycled content.

Eco-Flute micro-flute corrugation has been used in the construction of new clamshell containers to provide better rigidity and crush strength, as well as maintain food integrity during transport and delivery.

According to the company, the testing demonstrates EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy containers consistently outperform competing packaging, with significantly less temperature loss while better maintaining crispiness.

Novolex foodservice sales vice president Rick Brown said: “We designed these containers so fried food arrives at your door tasting just as delicious as it does at the restaurant.”

Novolex is involved in the development and manufacturing of diverse packaging and foodservice products for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies.

In May 2018, Novolex announced the acquisition of Waddington Group, a consumer and commercial package manufacturing company, from Newell Brands for $2.3bn (£1.84bn).