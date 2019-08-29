Automation of the palletising of Special.T capsules has allowed Nestle Suisse to achieve higher pallet quality while increasing ease-of-operations for the workers

Image: Nestlé Special.T factory deploys cobotic palletizing from Sidel. Photo: Courtesy of Sidel.

Swiss food and drink processing company Nestle has installed two units of cobotic palletising solution, CoboAccess_Pal, from Italian company Sidel at its site in Orbe, Switzerland.

Nestlé Suisse SA Orbe produces tea in capsules under the Special.T brand.

Automation of the palletising of Special.T capsules has allowed Nestle Suisse to achieve higher pallet quality while increasing ease-of-operations for the workers.

The solution’s automation platform is based on the combination of PC and PLC, allowing controlled trajectories for improved cobot picking and placing.

Sidel extends its cobotic palletising range with a medium version

Due to the demand for collaborative solutions, Sidel has extended its cobotic palletising range with a medium version, which offers a higher payload, launched in May 2019.

Nestlé fill and pack maintenance and improvement manager Cédric Rey said: “In the past, this plant, equipped with low and medium speed lines, was handling palletizing manually.

“As volume and productivity needed to increase, we were looking to use cobotic palletizing to avoid repetitive non-ergonomic tasks for operators. We wanted them to handle activities with higher added value.”

Nestlé Suisse sought cobotic requirements from the Italian company in 2017 when the latter was already working on developing a new cobotic palletizing solution, an Industry 4.0 technology.

The two cobotic palletisers have been installed downstream at the Orbe site along two Cermex SW21 compact side-loading case packers.

The CoboAccess_Pal solutions feature an industrial automation platform based on the combination of PC and PLC.

Sidel strategic account director Nestlé Laurent Cristol said: “This association makes sure the cobot performs better-controlled picking and trajectories, leading to greater pallet quality and stability, instrumental for smooth pallet transportation through the supply chain.

“Additionally, they allow for an immediate restarting of the machine in case of potential problems or emergency stops, and as such, minimise downtime.”

CoboAccess_Pal’s HMI, based on an intuitive tablet approach navigation, facilitates the daily jobs for the operators at Nestlé Suisse, as they can access Standard Operating Procedure and maintenance sheets for easier and faster troubleshooting.

Fully compliant with European Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, CoboAccess_Pal performs case handling above the conveyor or the pallet station, ensuring that cases never fall on the floor, offering maximum protection.