Italy-based packaging equipment manufacturer Sidel has acquired Cognac Moules Emballages Plastiques (COMEP), a France-based producer and designer of moulds for PET.

Image: Sidel further expands moulds and tooling offering. Photo: courtesy of Sidel.

The acquisition is part of Sidel’s efforts to strengthen its moulds and tooling manufacturing capabilities.

Sidel services executive vice-president Pavel Shevchuk said: “We are confident that Sidel’s and COMEP’s complementary expertise will bring us more commercial opportunities while offering customers an optimal choice of partners, who are able to make their requirements a reality.”

Established in 1998, COMEP is engaged in designing and manufacturing of moulds for PET bottles.

Employing around 60 people, the firm produces over 4,000 moulds annually for customers around the world.

Shevchuk added: “Today, by acquiring COMEP, we enlarge our set of capabilities even further and extend our mould and tooling portfolio to offer complete packaging solutions to our clients. Packaging, indeed, is a key differentiator for our customers. COMEP is also perfectly complementing Sidel’s strong mould-manufacturing know-how.”

As part of the deal, COMEP will represent a separate channel to market for moulds and tooling.

The move allows COMEP and Sidel to share best practices to take distinct commercial approaches while capitalising on efficiencies.

COMEP CEO Christophe Amarant said: “We are confident that each company’s expertise will prove key in meeting the growing need for complete packaging solutions this industry is showing. We, in turn, are joining a leading, global player in the packaging design and manufacturing industry.”

The latest deal follows Sidel’s acquisition of PET Engineering, an Italy-based firm that brings to life creative and feasible packaging in polyethylene terephthalate for the food, beverage, cosmetic and household cleaners/personal care industries.

PET Engineering offers brand strategy and design consultancy, packaging design as well as line conversion services and moulds to the beverage industry.

Recently, Sidel has introduced a new lightweight 500ml PET packaging solution, X-LITE Still, for non-pressurised still water.

Claimed to be the world’s lightest industrial bottle at the highest production speed, the X-LITE Still is believed to be the most cost-effective and sustainable packaging available on the market.