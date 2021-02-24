The packaging solution will help the brands to minimise shipping costs and extend producer responsibility fees and reduce carbon footprint and materials waste

The new packaging solution features up to 30% less virgin materials. (Credit: Hoffmann Neopac AG)

Swiss packaging firm Hoffmann Neopac has launched a lighter plastic tube solution with reduced wall thickness, as part of its sustainability efforts.

The new packaging solution, which features up to 30% less virgin materials, will be the latest addition to the firm’s EcoDesign series of eco-friendly tubes.

Neopac stated that the light-weight tube will meet the requirements of the brand owners in health & beauty and pharma sectors that are aiming to reduce or replace the use of virgin plastic packaging materials.

Furthermore, the lighter-weight packaging will help the brands to minimise shipping costs and extend producer responsibility (EPR) fees and reduce carbon footprint and materials waste.

Hoffmann Neopac marketing head Cornelia Schmid said: “Finding ways to reduce the overall amount of materials is mandatory for packaging suppliers to move toward ambitious sustainability goals.

“Always, a challenge is to boost a package’s eco-friendliness without sacrificing product protection or aesthetics.

“The new lightweight tubes are viable solutions for brand owners in a number of industries, helping meet increasing consumer desires for comprehensive product sustainability.”

The company offers light-weight packaging solution in plastic tube diameters ranging from 30mm to 50mm.

The plastic tube is available in four substrate variations – Polyethelene and Recycled tubes, each with or without EVOH barrier.

The Swiss firm estimated that new tubes will avoid 4.6 tonnes of HDPE materials per one million tubes produced in its manufacturing operations. This is expected to help Neopac to reduce an overall carbon footprint of around 8.6 tonnes of CO2 per million tubes produced.

In December last year, the company launched new mono-material barrier tubes to expand its product portfolio in Europe.