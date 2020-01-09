Unilever has selected a new recyclable packaging solution to advance its circular economy goals

Unilever is using a new recyclable packaging for Knorr dry soup powder range in Turkey (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper company Mondi has provided a recyclable packaging solution for Unilever’s Knorr dry soup powder range in Turkey.

Unilever has selected Mondi’s new polypropylene (PP) mono-material solution for its Turkish Knorr dry soup range to advance its circular economy goals.

Mondi has manufactured recyclable PP mono-material solution for Knorr dry soup range at its Turkish flexible packaging facility in Kalenobel.

In January 2018, Unilever first contacted Mondi to replace a multi-material laminate with a recyclable mono-material film solution.

The new recyclable packaging preserves shelf-life of food product

The new packaging has been designed to preserve the shelf-life of the food product, as well as minimise the impact on production machines runability.

Designed by Jindal, the new PP packaging material is certified as recyclable by the Institut cyclos HTP.

Mondi and Unilever worked together to assess the most suitable grade of special raw material, while Mondi offered ongoing support and counsel during the design and implementation process.

The packaging firm has invested in the new solution to fulfil its commitment of using 100% reusable, recyclable and compostable plastic packaging in its products by 2025.

Unilever is currently using the new packaging for selected Turkish Knorr designs and is also planning to expand the application of a new packaging solution to other product ranges of the brand.

Unilever’s Knorr and Lipton brands North Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Russia R&D Package development manager Atahan Özgünay said: “The most important step in eliminating plastic waste is preventing it getting into the environment in the first place.

“That’s why we are committed to collecting and processing more plastic packaging than we sell by 2025. Solutions from innovative partners throughout the value chain, such as Mondi, will help us on this journey.”

