Mayflex has replaced plastic bubble wraps with cardboard equivalent, standard tape with a paper version and plastic bubble packaging with corrugated recycled paper tubing

Image: Mayflex reduced plastic packaging in the customer goods delivery. Photo: courtesy of Mayflex.

Mayflex, a UK-based distributor of converged IP solutions, has announced changes to the process of the packaging its customers’ goods in a bid to reduce the usage of plastic.

After the successful implementation of plastic-free packaging for the Excel infrastructure products in September this year, the UK-based firm launched eco-friendly alternatives to most of the packaging used daily at its head offices in Birmingham.

The first of several changes is the replacement of plastic bubble wraps with a cardboard equivalent. The firm has also replaced the standard tape with a paper version, and plastic bubble packaging has been replaced by corrugated recycled paper tubing.

Mayflex CEO Andy Cooper said: “Everyone is tremendously aware of the damage that plastic has on the environment and by making these simple changes, we can continue with our mission to lead the way in our industry to remove as much ‘single-use plastic’ from the supply chain as possible.”

The UK-based firm said that the cable winding service, which is offered free of charge to customers, is now using corrugated cardboard covering opposed to plastic wrapping.

Furthermore, Mayflex’s Specialist Support Services team is using brown paper bags to despatch GOP boxes and safeguard cassettes located at the end of all pre-terminated copper looms, opposed to plastic bubble bags.

Cooper said: “To effectively contribute to the protection of the ecosystem, Mayflex relies on its customers and workforce’s principles and integrity.

“If we can actively support both groups to make the choices that help them to reduce waste to landfill, save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, then we are giving them the option of working with a distribution partner that cares and can make a difference.”

Cooper further added: “This is by no means the last of the modifications that Mayflex will be implementing throughout all areas of its operation.

“We will continue to source suitable alternatives to plastic until we can eradicate its use from our business model”.