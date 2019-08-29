Marco’s portfolio includes abrasives, blasting equipment, coating equipment, engineered systems, rental equipment and safety products

Image: Marco Group completes acquisition of Canadian firm Bell & MacKenzie. Photo: Courtesy of Loui Kiær on Unsplash.

American industrial equipment supplier Marco Group has completed the acquisition of Bell & MacKenzie, a Canadian speciality abrasives packaging and distribution firm based in Hamilton, Ontario.

Bell & MacKenzie is also involved in the distribution of blast equipment and related parts and accessories.

Marco, a family-owned business, has invested in equipment to improve efficiency and capacity and provide faster service and a wide range of product offering to customers.

Bell & MacKenzie operates a modern conveyor and packaging operation and offers an array of product for a wide range of end markets.

Marco offers surface preparation equipment and consumables

The company manufactures and distributes products such as surface preparation equipment and consumables to industrial contractors in the industrial, infrastructure and downstream energy markets across the US and other markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes abrasives, blasting equipment, coating equipment, engineered systems, rental equipment and safety products.

Marco CEO John Kaul said: “The acquisition of Bell & MacKenzie makes perfect sense for Marco. Their successful and extensive history as an abrasive media distributor in the Canadian market will allow Marco to better serve our customers in all of North America and on an International scale.

“The combination of Bell & MacKenzie’s business with that of Manus Abrasive Systems, which we recently acquired in June of this year, creates a really powerful coast-to-coast Canadian platform.

“The customer-centric focus of these two businesses combined with their unique strengths, will allow us to provide a broader product offering to all customers across Canada.

“With Marco’s and Manus’ expertise as blasting equipment manufacturers, combined with Bell & MacKenzie’s broad abrasive offerings and processes, this next phase in Marco’s growth strategy is an exciting one.”

Marco, a portfolio company of Texas-based private equity firm The CapStreet Group, also provides in-field services for repairs and in-house engineered designs for custom solutions.

Bell & MacKenzie co-owner Rick Bell said: “On behalf of my wife, Joyce, and my brother Greg, I would like to say we are excited for the opportunity to join the Marco Team.

“Their extensive nationwide reach and marketing savvy, combined with a deep and growing product line will benefit both parties and most importantly offer a better service to our customers, which is always what we have striven to do. We are looking forward to being part of a bright future with Marco.”