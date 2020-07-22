Life's Butter Cosmetics is now offering all of its products in 100% recyclable packaging

Life's Butter Cosmetics has introduced environmentally-friendly packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / Life's Butter Cosmetics.)

Life’s Butter Cosmetics has introduced new environmentally-friendly packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company is now offering all of its products in 100% recyclable packaging to minimise the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

Life’s Butter Cosmetics is focusing on making various changes to its packaging to become a more sustainable and purpose-driven company.

The sugarcane plastic will be used to produce Life’s Butter Cosmetics’ new series of tube packaging

The sugarcane plastic will be used for the production of the company’s new series of tube packaging, helping to reduce the use of traditional plastic made from fossil fuels. Sugarcane plastic is an organic byproduct of farming.

Life’s Butter Cosmetics also stated that its products are never tested on animals, in addition to its commitment to environmentally conscious packaging.

In a statement, Life’s Butter Cosmetics said: “We make sure everything we produce is and always will be 100% cruelty-free.

“We take our overall commitment to the environment so seriously that even our invoices we send to customers are printed on recycled paper.”

Life’s Butter Anti-Cellulite Cream has been designed to help women abolish the unwanted appearance of bumps and dimples from cellulite for smoother and firmer skin.

The company has specifically formulated the skin-firming product to enhance the appearance of the skin.

