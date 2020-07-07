The MetsäBoard Natural FBB packaging board has been selected due to its better visual appearance and lightness

Flow Cosmetics has selected Metsä Board paperboard for its natural product range. (Credit: Metsä Group)

Finnish natural cosmetics company Flow Cosmetics has selected Metsä Board’s paperboard to be used as a packaging material for its range of natural products such as shampoos, body and face soaps.

Flow Cosmetics has adopted MetsäBoard Natural FBB packaging board due to its better visual appearance and lightness, as well as ecology.

The uncoated surface of the paperboard is provided with a natural look and feel, said the company.

MetsäBoard Natural FBB board features smooth surface that facilitates quality printing

MetsäBoard Natural FBB, which is a fresh and lightweight paperboard, features a smooth surface that facilitates quality printing.

The simple foils have been used in the post-processing of the packaging to provide a luxurious look, in addition to applying advanced printing techniques.

Metsä Board stated that the bar-shaped cosmetic products are ecological to use, as well as to transport and store.

Flow Cosmetics founder and CEO Riitta Jänkälä said: “As part of our zero waste principle, we chose sustainable MetsäBoard Natural FBB board. We wanted to ensure that our products are natural all the way through to the packaging, and that they comply with stringent quality requirements.”

In May, Metsä Board expanded its Express Board product portfolio with the addition of new grades.

The new folding boxboard grades include MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard, MetsäBoard Natural FBB uncoated folding boxboard, and MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree.

Metsä Board, part of the Metsä Group, produces premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards, and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging, as well as retail-ready and food service applications.