The new packaging is expected to prevent over 60t of plastic from entering the ocean annually

Lidl to launch new packaging made from ocean-bound plastic. (Credit: Lidl)

UK-based supermarket chain Lidl has announced plans to roll out new packaging made from ocean-bound plastic, which is collected from beaches of South East Asia, from the end of next month.

Around 80 to 90% of the plastic found in the oceans come from coastlines of developing regions including the South East Asia.

The new packaging, which will be launched from 30 March this year, has been developed in partnership with Copernus, Sharpak and Bantam Materials.

It is made from 80% of recycled content and a minimum of 30% from ocean-bound plastic.

This plastic packaging is expected to prevent over 60t of plastic or equivalent to 2.5 million plastic water bottles, from entering the ocean annually.

Lidl GB head of corporate social responsibility Georgina Hall said: “We are actively looking to extend this innovative solution to other product lines to help reduce the amount of plastic ending up in our oceans and keep our environments healthy.”

Lidl to use new packaging in 13 fresh fish products

Initially, the firm will use the new material in packaging 13 fresh fish products including salmon. This figure represents 50% of the discounter’s fish lines.

Lidl is planning to roll out the new packaging across its complete fresh fish range by this year. It is also looking at other uses of the packaging across other product lines.

The new packaging will be labelled as ‘widely recyclable’ in line with the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) guidelines.

The new initiative is part of the firm’s commitment to have 50% of all packaging made from recycled materials by 2025. It aims to decrease plastic use by 20% by 2022, and make all its own brand packaging recyclable, reusable or refillable over the next five years.

Last year, the retailer also joined Project STOP (Stop Ocean Plastic), which aims to implement and scale circular economy solutions to curb marine plastic pollution in the South East Asian region.

Earlier, Lidl committed to remove unrecyclable black plastic from its fruit and vegetable packaging by the end of September 2018.