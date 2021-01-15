Intace’s product solutions are suitable for paper, paperboard, soap packaging, label and banknote applications

Lanxess strengthens its biocides business with the acquisition of Intace. (Credit: LANXESS)

Speciality chemicals company Lanxess has agreed to acquire French biocides manufacturer Intace SAS for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Paris, Intace is engaged in the manufacturing of speciality fungicides for the packaging industry.

Intace offers product solutions that are suitable for paper, paperboard, soap packaging, label and banknote applications.

Lanxess material protection products business unit’s industrial preservation and coatings marketing head Nicolas Gallacier said: “We are actively participating in the market consolidation of the consumer protection sector. With the acquisition of INTACE, we are strengthening our biocide technology platform for packaging and labels in the consumer goods industry.”

Established in 1980, the company produces fungicides and biocides for the protection of paper, board, non-wovens, textiles and plastic industries.

Lanxess anticipates that the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Lanxess material protection products business unit offers products for use in a range of applications.

The business unit offers customer-specific solutions for various branches of industry such as the paints and coatings, disinfection and wood protection industries, in addition to the building sector and beverage industry.

Lanxess material protection products business unit’s biocides vice president Oliver Kretschik said: “We expect to integrate the new product portfolio within a short period of time. INTACE’s strong customer network can soon benefit from LANXESS’ global footprint and regulatory expertise.”

