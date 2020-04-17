CPG as well as the retail brands use SmartLabel to provide a "beyond the label" shopper experience that communicates detailed product information to their consumers

SmartLabel is a grocery retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry initiative. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay.)

Label Insight, the product transparency company, announced it will begin offering SmartLabel in Canada to accelerate SmartLabel adoption and support the needs of customers with Canadian operations. Label Insight is looking to replicate the role it played in the accelerated growth of SmartLabel in the U.S. market and leverage its best-in-class solution to aggressively expand SmartLabel adoption in Canada.

SmartLabel is a grocery retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry initiative that was launched in the U.S. in 2016 and has since grown from an early-stage product transparency solution to a mainstream enhanced shopper experience solution. Numerous CPG and retail brands leverage SmartLabel to provide a “beyond the label” shopper experience that communicates detailed product information to their consumers. Today there are over 70,000 live SmartLabel pages in market, of which Label Insight powers over 60%.

To fuel market adoption, Label Insight, through their LabelSync offering, has driven innovation into SmartLabel to expand its business value from a flexible regulatory compliance solution into e-commerce, shopper marketing and customer engagement applications.

“We’re excited to be expanding SmartLabel in a new market like Canada where we can contribute to the growth much like we did with SmartLabel in the US,” said Dagan Xavier, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Label Insight. “It has always been part of our vision to expand our product data capabilities across borders to meet the needs of our customers, and an expansion into Canada realizes that vision.”

Source: Company Press Release