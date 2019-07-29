UK-based Kite Packaging has introduced two new products, green waste bags and large gusseted bags, to its eCommerce site.

Image: Kite Packaging’s new green waste bags. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

The new green waste bag is a flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) designed for storing and transporting large amounts of waste.

Featuring hard-wearing, reusable woven polypropylene fabric, the reliable, heavy-duty waste bag is ideal for a range of applications in the horticulture and agriculture industries as well as in warehouse environments.

Kite said that the long-lasting bag meets the demands of organisations, which seek to manoeuvre products such as sand, fertilizer and other outdoor materials around their premises.

Each of the bags is offered with two flexible yet sturdy carrying handles for easy manoeuvring as well as the third loop for tipping and emptying.

Additionally, Kite’s large gusseted bags, also known as shrink covers, are designed specifically for covering full pallets.

Offered on a continuous roll, the new shrink cover allows businesses to cut the exact size to fit a certain sized pallet in order to protect against moisture, dirt and theft.

Kite said its range of gusseted bags provide customers with a quick and easy solution for securing pallets in the warehouse.

Separately, Kite Packaging has launched a new environmentally-friendly paper padded envelopes in a bid to reduce plastic usage.

Designed as an alternative to traditional bubble lined envelopes, the new paper padded envelopes are 100% recyclable.

Available in five sizes, the envelops adhere to Royal Mail’s PiP guidelines.

Kite said in a statement: “These new additions to our Kite online site are a reliable way of getting smaller products to their targeted destination undamaged and in prime condition.

“With the envelopes’ simple yet effective corrugated fluting acting as a layer of cushioning in transit, it removes the need for internal plastic lining like in a bubble lined envelope.”

Recently, Kite Packaging has rolled out new eco-friendly sugar cane biofilm designed to offer an effective, more eco-friendly alternative to plastic pallet wrap.