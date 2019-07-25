Kite Packaging has introduced new eco-friendly sugar cane bio film to replace your plastic pallet wrap.

Image: Sugar cane based bio film. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

This new and revolutionary machine stretch film offers a more environmental alternative to traditional plastic stretch wrap, providing businesses with an effective, more eco-friendly alternative to secure pallets without compromising on protection.

With its high performance material, this carbon neutralising innovation offers quality load retention for palletised goods without using traditional oil-based plastic wrap. Businesses that make the switch to a sugar cane based bio film like this will be able to significantly improve their environmental operations.

Sugar cane is one of the greenest materials on the market, thanks to its 100% recyclable green polyethylene material, whilst still upholding the same characteristics, quality and properties as the oil equivalent.

During the production process of sugar cane, CO2 is removed from the atmosphere, whereas standard oil based polythene, the usual material used for traditional pallet wrap, releases CO2 into the atmosphere.

The carbon neutral production process of our new sugar cane based bio film makes it a must have for businesses who require a high performance film that is better for the environment.

Source: Company Press Release