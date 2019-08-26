Low noise solvent tape is expected to be the ideal sealant for businesses looking for a temperature-resistant tape with volume minimising characteristics

Image: Kite Packaging has added new products to its packaging tape range. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

UK-based Kite Packaging has expanded its packaging tape range with the addition of four new products.

The company has launched new core machine tape, which is available in two width sizes such as 48mm and 75mm.

Carton sealing machines play a major role in continuous packing operations by reducing packing time. The firm’s machine tape portfolio is provided with durable acrylic or hotmelt adhesive to adhere to all types of paper and cardboard.

Kite’s new packaging tape range

Kite has introduced new low noise solvent tape and vinyl tape, which are available at low cost than earlier low noise and vinyl tapes.

The low noise solvent tape is a suitable sealant for businesses requiring a temperature resistant tape with volume minimising characteristics.

The vinyl tape is an ideal solution for the customers looking for a tape, which withstands different environmental conditions and tears easily.

Kite’s solvent adhesive is provided with an advanced sticking mechanism, while PVC carrier enables easy tearing after application.

The company has added two new sizes to its paper Kraft tape range to meet a wide range of customer requirements.

Kite said that it has expanded its range to help businesses select a 25mm width tape or a 38mm width tape, in addition to the existing 48mm, 50mm and 75mm width tapes.

In July this year, Kite Packaging expanded its temperature-sensitive packaging range with the addition of new temperature indicators.

The new temperature indicators can be used by businesses to accommodate a maintained temperature in transit.

Kite’s new temperature indicators are small self-adhesive labels, which go inside chilled packaging to keep the required contents at a certain temperature.

Earlier this month, Kite Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of new heavy-duty long postal boxes. The new double-walled heavy-duty box has been designed for packing longer and heavier products.