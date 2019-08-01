Kite Packaging’s new postal boxes are used for packaging of longer and heavier products

Image: Kite Packaging’s new heavy duty long postal boxes. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

Kite Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of new heavy-duty long postal boxes.

The company has designed a new double-walled heavy-duty box for packing longer and heavier products.

The 100% recyclable postal boxes, which will provide protection for fragile items, are available in ten sizes, allowing businesses to select boxes as per their requirement.

Benefits of new heavy duty long postal boxes of Kite Packaging



Kite’s new heavy-duty boxes can be integrated with air cushions, bubble wrap or environmentally friendly Speedman paper to block and secure products internally, stopping items from rattling inside the carton.

The company has designed boxes with rigid and corrugated fluting, and they hold the capacity to withstand the considerable weight.

The new boxes can be used by businesses sending out a variety of items across different industries such as golf clubs, tripods and curtain poles, as well as heavier items such as engineering and manufacturing parts.

According to the company, the long postal boxes are produced completely from environmentally-friendly material, making them a suitable option for customers focusing on minimising the plastic usage and maximise the protection levels with heavy duty packaging.

The flat packed boxes will enable businesses to use all available space in transit and warehouse by increasing the number of boxes keeping on a pallet.

In July this year, Kite Packaging has expanded its temperature sensitive packaging range with the addition of new temperature indicators.

The new temperature indicators can be used by businesses to accommodate a maintained temperature in transit.

Kite’s new temperature indicators are small self-adhesive labels, which go inside chilled packaging to keep the required contents at a certain temperature.

In July this year, Kite Packaging has introduced two new products, green waste bags and large gusseted bags, to its eCommerce site.

The new green waste bag is a flexible intermediate bulk container designed for storing and transporting large amounts of waste, while the large gusseted bags, also known as shrink covers, are designed specifically for covering full pallets.