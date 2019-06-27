Kite Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new self-adhesive paper kraft tape, as well as three new woven polypropylene sacks and enviro-box sizes.

Image: Kite Packaging has introduced new self-adhesive paper kraft tape. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

Featuring cross weave glass filaments, the new cost-effective reinforced tape will offer better security across transit of the product.

The fibre reinforced construction of the tape makes it difficult to tamper with and the instant, while hotmelt adhesive provides an affective adhesion that keeps boxes sealed across transit and storage.

Kite’s new adhesive tape is most suitable for heavy bulkier items and fulfilment houses, where security is a primary priority.

According to the company, the enhanced security combined with its eco-friendly paper material offers businesses with an effective sealant for packages that will show any signs of tampering without harming the environment.

Kite has also expanded its woven polypropylene sack range with the addition of three new sizes, accommodating a wide range of customer requirements in different industries.

The firm’s woven sacks are suitable for heavy duty use in storage and transit, and can be used for heavy stock such as parcels and potatoes or in agricultural environments carrying soil.

The sacks are more suitable for carrying sharp items, which can break through standard polythene bags such as building materials, rubble and metal.

Kite has also expanded enviro-box selection product range with the addition of three sizes. The Enviro-box, developed in conjunction with Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), serves as a sustainable alternative to larger double wall boxes.

Kite said that the newly enhanced product categories cater for a wider range of requirements for different businesses across the market.

In May this year, Kite Packaging launched a new temperature controlled packaging range with 100% recyclable and eco-friendly products.

The chilled packaging range, which includes five different products, are designed to offer high quality, thermal protection for a wide variety of temperature sensitive goods.

Kite Packaging, which is a premier packaging supplier in the UK, distributes different products such as boxes and cardboard boxes, pallet wrap and stretch film, postal packaging and foam protection products.