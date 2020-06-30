Jones expects the new Uhlmann bottle line to expand multi-level packaging services and simplify the supply chain for healthcare clients

Jones Healthcare’s new bottling line. (Credit: Jones Healthcare Group)

Jones Healthcare Group, a provider of advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has invested in new, fully integrated Uhlmann bottle line at its facility in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The investment is a part of Jones Healthcare’s efforts to expand bottling capabilities within its packaging services portfolio.

Scheduled to be operational in mid-2021, the new Uhlmann bottle line is expected to enhance the company’s multi-level service offering across all package formats for healthcare customers.

Jones packaging services senior vice-president Marty Quesnel said: “Our investments are driven by customer and market demand for flexible, innovative and full-service packaging services that align with global regulatory requirements.

“Our new bottling capabilities complement our blistering, pouching, convenience vial filling and secondary packaging services, as well as our full serialization and aggregation solution for prescription medicines.

“No matter what packaging our healthcare clients need, we can deliver with speed and flexibility in a Health Canada and FDA-registered environment.”

Uhlmann line has filling speed of 150 bottles per minute

With a filling speed of up to 150 bottles per minute, the Uhlmann bottle line features the Cremer technology to ensure 100% counting accuracy, and a complete inspection and rejection system for all critical quality parameters.

Additionally, the new line features integrated cartoning and bundling technology for maximum efficiency, and accommodates multiple bottle shapes, sizes and construction.

Jones said that the new bottling capabilities will comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Jones president and CEO Ron Harris said: “Our ongoing investment strengthens our support for healthcare clients, as an integrated supply chain partner who delivers a range of regulated packaging services and components from concept to finished product.”

In May 2020, Jones Healthcare Group has purchased custom-built Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 eight-colour press to increase its production capacity.