Jones Healthcare Group, a US-based provider of advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has purchased custom-built Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 eight-colour press to increase its production capacity.

The Rapida 106 press is planned to be installed at the company’s facility in London, Canada this summer, and be commissioned in October 2020 to help drive speed to market for customers.

Jones president and CEO Ron Harris said: “As we move through the global pandemic, we remain a resilient organization that continues to invest in our business despite the uncertain marketplace, as well as a strong North American partner for organisations looking for nearshore and onshore suppliers.

“Our new press is just the first of our planned equipment investments through 2021 totalling $20 million – all of which deepen Jones Healthcare Group’s focus and service to wellness markets in support of our aggressive growth strategy.”

Jones expects the Rapida 106 printing press to increase its production capacity, flexibility and efficiency through highly automated technology.

Rapida 106 printing press has speeds of up to 18,000 sheets per hour

With speeds of up to 18,000 sheets per hour, the press features QualiTronic PDFCheck system for automatic, 100% inline inspection against client-supplied PDFs at high resolution, as well as Sheet Ident system for colour and quality control.

Harri added: “We’ve chosen certain unique features to enhance our operations and service, and meet our clients’ specific needs.

“Importantly, the Rapida 106’s sheet-fed offset technology is dubbed a global champion for makeready and production output, which reduces the environmental impact of makeready and waste, and increases our sustainability.”

The company’s full-service offering includes graphic and structural design, print, conversion and filling of multiple packaging components including folding cartons, labels, blisters, pouches and convenience vials.

It also offers specialised medication adherence and dispensing products and connected packaging.

In 2019, Marrs Printing & Packaging, a provider of full-service digital and offset print, has invested in Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 press to ensure brand integrity and improved quality printing.