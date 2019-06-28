Intertape Polymer Group published its first annual IPG Sustainability Report, titled “Deepening our commitment to sustainability in packaging and protective solutions”.

Image: Intertape Polymer Group produces a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialised polyolefin films. Photo: courtesy of phasinphoto / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The report provides an overview of IPG’s 2018 sustainability performance and highlights IPG’s sustainability objectives for the years ahead.

2018 Sustainability Highlights:

2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence designation

15 million pounds of film trim reclaimed from production processes in 2018

1.7 total case incident rate and 0.4 lost workday case incident rate safety record in 2018 which represents a total case incident rate reduction of over 50% since 2010

56% reduction in volatile organic compounds (“VOCs”) since 2015, with 600 tons per year of VOCs eliminated through solvent-free production

Attained Extraordinary Environmental Enterprise (level E4) recognition from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Environmental Excellence Program for the Danville plant in 2018

“Our inaugural report highlights how we have approached sustainability as a normal course of operating our business. It’s a record that we are proud of and we believe demonstrates our positive contribution to the global community in which we live, work and serve.” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG.

“As we pursue our vision to be a global leader in packaging and protective solutions, we intend to expand these values and deepen our commitment to sustainability. Managing our environmental footprint is sound business in and of itself, but it also positions us to exceed our customers’ expectations as they choose to make more sustainable choices in their supply chain. We believe that our continued focus on sustainability will engage our employees, assist our customers with meeting their goals, and provide value for our shareholders.”

In addition to our 2018 performance, the report highlights IPG’s sustainability objectives: 1) Resource Efficiency; 2) Safe Operations; 3) Tailored Solutions; and 4) Product Innovation. In each area, the report addresses past achievements and recent progress.

Intertape Polymer Group is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Source: Company Press Release