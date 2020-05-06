The firm has repurposed its folded carton packaging unit located in Belfast, Northern Ireland to produce the protective face shields

Huhtamaki Bloc faceshield. (Credit: Huhtamaki.)

Finnish packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has expanded its production capabilities to manufacture face shields for health care workers and others to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

To manufacture protective face shields (PFS), the firm has repurposed its folded carton packaging unit located in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Using its expertise, Huhtamaki is planning to expand the production of its personal protective equipment through production at five more locations in Europe.

To ensure a close fit for increased safety for all head sizes and to provide extra comfort, the visors have been combined with a padded adjustable strap. The visors have been made of PET that can be recycled.

The firm said that the PFS are manufactured for frontline and essential workers along with care-home workers as well as retail, pharmacy and home care staff.

Huhtamaki Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania president Eric Le Lay said: “The face shields are also ideal for the foodservice industry, personal care, retail as well as manufacturing operations – anywhere people work in close contact with each other.”

The design of the face shield allows for prescription eyewear and medical masks to be comfortably worn underneath.

Along with the production in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Huhtamaki will also commence manufacturing the PFS in Blackburn, the UK; Gliwice and Czeladz, Poland; Ivanteevka, Russia and Ennis, Ireland facilities.

Belfast operation produces four million face shields per week

The firm stated that its production facility in Belfast is already producing four million face shields per week for the national healthcare system in the UK.

Furthermore, it is expecting to produce about eight million shields per week in June with the additional manufacturing units.

Earlier this year, Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of full ownership of its Brazilian joint venture (JV) firm Laminor for around €30m.