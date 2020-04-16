The new packaging produced for the detergent contains 50% postconsumer r-PP obtained from discarded household plastics

Greiner Packaging solution selected for Henkel Persil 4in1 DISCS detergent. (Credit: Henkel)

German consumer goods company Henkel has unveiled new Persil 4in1 DISCS detergent in sustainable cardboard-plastic packaging.

Produced by Greiner Packaging, the new packaging contains 50% postconsumer recycled polypropylene (r-PP) obtained from discarded household plastics.

The new packaging is produced using a combination of cardboard and plastic to reduce plastic content by more than 40 % as compared with the previous packaging.

Greiner Packaging international project manager Andreas Auinger said: “By using r-PP, we’re taking another important step forward in terms of the sustainability of our cardboard-plastic packaging materials.

“Thanks to our innovative two-layer process, we’re meeting the highest standards of sustainability while also making sure that the packaging’s attractive appearance is retained.”

The new solution has potential application in packaging powdered foods, such as cocoa, salt, or baby formula, Greiner said.

The packaging will also serve as an alternate for tube-shaped packaging or pouches such as those used for pet food as well as for coated cardboard solutions.

New packaging features patented tear-off system

Additionally, the cardboard-plastic packaging features patented tear-off system, which allows for separation of the cardboard wrap and the plastic container for better recycling.

In a press statement, Greiner Packaging said: “Because the two components can be disposed of separately, the consumer benefits from packaging that is 100 % recyclable. The packaging’s lower plastic content helps to reduce CO2 emissions, while the cardboard wrap maintains the container’s stability.”

Henkel selected the sustainable packaging for its product as part of its commitment to reduce the content of virgin plastics from fossil sources in its consumer goods packaging to 50% and contribute to avoiding plastic waste by 2025.

The company also pledged to make its packaging, 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.