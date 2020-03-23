The company seeks to reduce the use of fossil-based virgin plastics by 50% in its consumer goods packaging

Henkel annocuned ambitious circular economy strategy.

German consumer goods company Henkel has pledged to make its packaging to be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025 in a bid to promote a circular economy.

The ambitious packaging targets also include the reduction of fossil-based virgin plastics by 50% in its consumer goods packaging and contribute to avoiding plastic waste.

Henkel sustainability council chair and Henkel human resources executive vice-president Sylvie Nicol said: “Packaging and plastic have captured the attention of the public, governments, and businesses around the world more than ever – plastic waste ending in the environment is one of the greatest global challenges.

“The search for solutions is well underway, and our packaging experts are working intensively to deliver on our ambitious targets.

“To drive further progress and promote a circular economy, we are working closely together with our partners along the entire value chain.”

Henkel’s commitment to a circular economy

As part of its commitment to a circular economy, the company has already made many advances in sustainable packaging such as increasing the share of recycled plastic in its packaging and many Henkel’s packaging already consists of 100% recycled material.

The new ambitious packaging strategy, however, aims to use material from sustainable sources and develop smart designs to close the loop, the company said.

Henkel said it has already reached 85% target to make its packaging material will be recyclable or reusable.

The company has made cross-industry partnerships such as CEFLEX, a consortium of more than 130 companies and organizations aiming to enable flexible packaging to be recycled.

In February this year, Henkel’s hair-care brand Schwarzkopf has partnered with recycling firm TerraCycle to launch hair care packaging recycling programmes.

The partnership will work together to recycle Schwarzkopf’s retail hair care, colour and styling products across the nation.