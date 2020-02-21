The partnership will recycle Schwarzkopf’s retail hair care, colour and styling products

Schwarzkopf’s hair care products (Credit: PRNewswire / Henkel)

Henkel’s hair-care brand Schwarzkopf has collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch hair care packaging recycling programmes.

The partnership will work together to recycle Schwarzkopf’s retail hair care, colour and styling products across the nation.

As part of the sustainable programme, customers are invited to collect and mail-in the empty product packaging from participating Schwarzkopf hair care products.

They can recycle the packaging of Schwarzkopf’s brands such as göt2b styling & colour, Color Ultime, Keratin Color and the new Simply Color.

Henkel North America R&D and beauty care vice president Martina Spinatsch said: “The expansion of Henkel’s partnership with TerraCycle is an important part of Henkel’s commitment to a circular economy for plastic and sustainable packaging, and our target of ensuring 100 percent of our Beauty and Laundry & Home Care packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.”

Recycling programmes of the Schwarzkopf/ TerraCycle partnership

Under the Schwarzkopf aerosols recycling programme, consumers who to recycle their Schwarzkopf-branded empty aerosol containers are invited to sign up for the recycling programme.

Once the packaging waste is ready to ship, they can download a free shipping label from Schwarzkopf’s website and package the empty aerosol containers and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

As part of hair colouration recycling programme, participants who wish to recycle Schwarzkopf-branded hair coloration products are invited to sign up on the programme page.

Through the programme, customers can recycle products such as plastic jars, lids, bottles, closures, tubes, pumps and caps, as well as flexible and rigid aluminium, and cardboard and paper.

Under the Schwarzkopf recycling programme, participants who wish to recycle all other Schwarzkopf branded retail products outside of the hair colouration and aerosol product lines are invited to sign up on the programme page.

Customers can recycle plastic jars, lids, bottles, closures, tubes, pumps, caps; as well as flexible and rigid aluminium; and cardboard and paper under the programme.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “The launch of the Schwarzkopf Recycling Programs represents an exciting opportunity to divert a large category of waste from landfills.

“We look forward to partnering with this forward-thinking company for many years to come and continue to offer sustainable solutions to traditionally hard to recycle packaging.”

In October 2019, health and hygiene firm RB collaborated with TerraCycle on the recycling of consumer goods packaging.