The recall has been issued as there is a likelihood of a hole at the bottom of Excedrin bottles

Recalled Excedrin with hole in the bottom of the bottle. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.)

British multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare has issued a recall for Excedrin brand bottles due to failure to meet the requirement of child resistant packaging.

The Excedrin contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen and are packed in child-resistant plastic bottles, which are sold within a cardboard carton to prevent child accessing or swallowing a caplet or geltab.

The company in collaboration with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling the bottles which are likely to have holes in the bottom of the bottles.

It has requested the customers, who have found holes on the bottles to contact the company’s customer support for information regarding how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

GSK Consumer Healthcare said: “We take product safety very seriously at GSK and while we have not received any complaints or safety concerns to date on this potential problem, we are still letting consumers know so they can check their Excedrin bottles themselves.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, and please be assured we are working closely with the bottle manufacturer to fix this problem as quickly as we can.”

The Excedrin products which are being recalled include Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

Additionally, the company has confirmed that the Excedrin bottle which are not damaged are safe to use as directed on the label.

In September this year, the MPI New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) identified that holes in a range of squeezable baby food pouches found on Woolworths NZ supermarket shelves could have been caused by a mice infestation.