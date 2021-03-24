The new PET bottle range is suitable for sanitisers and other products in the chemicals and cosmetics sectors

Greiner Packaging has introduced new sustainable bottle range. (Credit: Greiner Packaging)

Greiner Packaging has expanded its bottle product portfolio with the introduction of new sustainable bottles for sanitisers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitiser bottles became crucial at home as well as for trips out, day-to-day work, professional and medical applications.

Greiner has developed a new plastic bottle range, which consists of 16 different bottles suitable for sanitisers.

The customisable bottles, which have food-grade approval, are manufactured using 100% r-PET.

Greiner is offering the new bottles in different sizes and shapes with capacity ranging between 100ml and 1000ml, as well as various closure options based on standard 28/410 neck.

The company has produced the new bottle range using injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM) production technology.

The new PET bottle range, which was specifically developed for sanitisers, is also suitable for other products in the chemicals and cosmetics sectors.

Featuring round bodies, the new bottle range can be used for sanitisers as well as other chemical and liquid products. The food-grade approval allows using bottles to fill items such as syrup or sauces.

The new sustainable bottles feature the standard 28/410 neck, which is compatible with all caps and closure systems.

Greiner will also offer transparent bottle samples made of virgin PET for the customers. Any colour design can be applied at the company’s production facility and supplied to the customer starting from a certain order quantity.

In addition, the customers can apply their own custom decorations in the form of labels or sleeves.

Greiner Packaging sales director Marcus Hinterberger said: “This expansion of our PET bottle range allows us to meet the increasing level of demand and individual requirements of our customers in the chemicals, cosmetics, and food product segments.

“We can supply these bottles made from up to 100 percent r-PET, which underscores our sustainable thinking and our approach aimed at achieving a well-functioning circular economy.”