Ardagh will manufacture 100% and endlessly recyclable glass spirits bottles for Heaven Hill to preserve the taste of the product

Heaven Hill’s new premium spirit bottle manufactured by Ardagh. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A)

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a unit of Ardagh Group, has signed an agreement to with Heaven Hill, a family-owned and operated distilled spirits supplier, to manufacture the majority of the latter’s premium spirits bottles in the US.

Under the terms of the long-term agreement, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America will manufacture 100% and endlessly recyclable glass spirits bottles for Heaven Hill to preserve the taste of the product.

Heaven Hill’s new recyclable bottles are produced in sizes from 375ml to 1.75L

Ardagh and Heaven Hill worked together to develop customised, premium spirits bottles featuring unique embossing and textures. It ranges in sizes from 375ml to 1.75L

Heaven Hill Brands president Max Shapira said: “Heaven Hill’s diverse family of brands are built upon legacy and an enduring commitment to quality to become iconic names within the industry.

“Through key partners who value innovation, we are able to nurture and develop storied brands for generations to come.”

According to Ardagh, the spirits bottles can go to the store shelf from the recycling bin in as little as 30 days.

Heaven Hill Brands’ spirits portfolio includes Evan Williams Bourbon, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Deep Eddy Vodka, Burnett’s Vodka and Admiral Nelson’s Rum.

Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John T Shaddox said: “As a leader in glass packaging, Ardagh is proud to work alongside Heaven Hill Brands, America’s largest independent family-owned and operated producer and marketer of distilled spirits.

“Ardagh continues to focus on innovations in complex spirits bottle shapes, as well as new design techniques and manufacturing capabilities, to support Heaven Hill’s unique, distinguished brands.”

Earlier this year, Ardagh Group, has agreed to supply contemporary wine bottles to US-based Wollersheim Winery.