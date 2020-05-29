The Ardagh’s 100% recyclable glass bottles will comply with Wollersheim’s goals to preserve the environment

Ardagh’s premium wine bottle for Wollersheim Winery. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A)

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit packaging firm Ardagh Group, has agreed to supply contemporary wine bottles to US-based Wollersheim Winery.

The business unit of Ardagh Group said that the 100% recyclable glass bottles complies with Wollersheim’s goals to preserve the environment.

Wollersheim Winery winemaker Philippe Coquard said: “Wollersheim Winery enjoys working with Ardagh, and we trust them with our business.

“We are proud to support US manufacturing jobs by purchasing glass bottles made in the US to showcase our wine in high-quality, sustainable glass packaging.”

The premium wine bottles for Wollersheim Winery will be manufactures by Ardagh in the US.

Operating 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, Ardagh Group supplies recyclable metal and glass packaging. It employs over 16,000 people.

Ardagh glass division North American chief commercial officer John T Shaddox said: “As the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, Ardagh is proud to supply bottles to Wollersheim Winery, a leader in the Midwest wine industry.

“Ardagh’s glass packaging meets our customers’ and end consumers’ environmental requirements while contributing to a closed-loop, sustainable supply chain.”

