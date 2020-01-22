The cartridge-like container is suitable for the primary packaging of sensitive active agent

Packaging in Tyvek-sealed 160-unit standard nests/tubs (Credit: Gerresheimer AG)

Gerresheimer Medical Systems and Portal Instruments have developed an advanced primary drug container, which can be used with needle-free automatic injection system.

Produced by using cyclo olefin polymer (COP), the cartridge-like container has been designed for the primary packaging of a sensitive active agent. It is fitted with a nozzle, with which the hair-thin jet of medication is generated for the injection.

Automatic injection systems are mostly used for the treatment of chronic illnesses. The devices enable patients to administer medication themselves at home.

Portal Instruments has designed a needle-free automatic injection system, which is thinner than that of the usual cannulas and holds the capacity to inject viscous medications through the skin within a second.

The device can also be networked via the Internet, helping the patient and physician to monitor the correct treatment.

The new drug container to meet the demands of medication and the injection procedure

Gerresheimer and Portal Instruments have developed a drug container, which meets the correct requirements of the medication and the injection procedure.

COP is generally used as a material for pre-fillable syringes and cartridges. The unbreakable and clear-as-glass material rarely interacts with the sensitive active agents, making it suitable for the storage and administering of the medication.

The container features nozzle, which is a micro-injection moulding part with an inner diameter smaller than 200µm.

The connection with the cartridge body is created with laser welding as it is an adhesive-free solution that avoids the possibility of chemical contamination of the medication solution.

Mould making, syringe body and clinical samples production carried out at the Gerresheimer location in Wackersdorf.

Gerresheimer Regensburg management board, administration and TCC, sales and marketing global executive vice president Manfred Baumann said: “For this project, we were able to access our experience from our own product, the polymer syringe Gx RTF ClearJect, and develop a customized solution on this basis.”

Gerresheimer will showcase its sustainable and advanced packaging and administration solutions at the Pharmapack event in Paris, which will take place from 5 to 6 February.

In October 2019, Gerresheimer announced two different cap designs for the new dropper bottle system E / F to meet the new requirements set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).